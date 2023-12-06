PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Staff Sgt. (ret) Ron Henry, Sgt. Maj. (ret) Christal Rheams, Sgt. 1st Class (ret) Jason Hanna and Master Sgt. (ret) Caleb Green are all military veteran musicians and part of Veterans of Service. They were also top 5 finalists on America’s Got Talent! You can see them perform with the TRADOC band this holiday season. Check out the TRADOC Band website for concert details.

U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band

Tradoc.Army.Mil/TRADOCBand

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band.