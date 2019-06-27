A Toast to the Taps!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – MoMac Brewing Company has the recipe for flavor and fun this summer. After two years of serving their craft beer and hospitality in Portsmouth, Co-Founder and Co-Owner Scott Krick is ready to celebrate MoMac’s success, and spread hoppy-ness to the Outer Banks!
MoMac Brewing Company
3228 Academy Avenue – Portsmouth
(757) 383-9572
MoMacBrewing.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by MoMac Brewing Company.