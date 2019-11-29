A Tiny Town of Treasure!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Yankee Candle Village in Williamsburg is the perfect place to make progress on your shopping list, and memories with your family! Make sure you stop by to see Santa, and take advantage of Black Friday specials and fun throughout the season.

Yankee Candle Village is at 2200 Richmond Road in Williamsburg
For store hours and more information, call (757) 258-1002
You can also find them online at YankeeCandle.com/Williamsburg-Village
or connect on Facebook @Yankee Candle Village VA

