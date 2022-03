COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) -- The Covington Police Department has released the identity of the officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to an incident between two relatives at a gas station on Monday.

Virginia State Police say 42-year-old Toney S. Poulston Jr. of Covington entered a Covington Farm and Fuel along North Alleghany Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14. Poulston then got into a “domestic situation” with a relative working at the store -- identified as 64-year-old Randall Lee Paxton of Covington -- and ended up shooting him.