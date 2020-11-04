A Sweet ‘Thank You’ for Veterans

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Next week, Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen plans to create a blizzard of gratitude by giving away one of it’s most popular treats. Listen to Director of Marketing and Public Relations Matthew Bean tell the Hampton Roads Show who they plan to honor, and why it’s important for DQ to do so!

Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen’s Veterans Day Salute

Wednesday, November 11

Active duty and retired service members can present their ID and enjoy a free medium Blizzard

Visit DQHamptonRoads.com for more information, and connect on social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen

