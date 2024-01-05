PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s considered a classic by many, and now you can see this favorite play in Hampton Roads. Little Theatre of Virginia Beach will be performing “A Raisin in the Sun” Jan. 19 through Feb. 11, including a special Pride Night performance on Feb. 8. Director Sharon Cook joined us with what we can expect from their production.
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
550 Barberton Dr., Virginia Beach
757-428-9233
LTVB.com
