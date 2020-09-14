A Lesson in New Flooring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The kids are back in school and now you can give them a good lesson in flooring! Kristie Prince Hale explains how 50 Floor serves its customers from start to beautiful finish.

50 Floor

September Special – Free Installation

(877) 50 Floor or (877) 503-5667

50Floor.Com

Save $100 If you call now and use the promo code “Hampton Roads Show”

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.

MORE FROM HRS!