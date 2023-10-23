PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new musical production is ready to take center stage! The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is putting on the Tony Award-winning “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” Director Karen Buchheim and lead actor Robert Shirley (who plays nine characters!) share more about the witty show set in 1909. “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” runs Nov. 17 through Dec. 10. Tickets are on sale now.

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

550 Barberton Dr., Virginia Beach

757-428-9233

LTVB.com

