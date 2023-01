PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Ability Center of Virginia is going “Gatsby” with their upcoming gala. The 24th annual event will help make sure no one is ever turned away from needing their services.

The glamorous night will be held Friday, January 27th at 6 p.m. at the Westin Hotel in Virginia Beach. For tickets and more information on how you can support their mission, visit AbilityCenterVA.org.