PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kids are getting ready to start back with their schooling and while it will be different this year, they still have to eat! Registered Dietician Emily Kyle shares ideas for A+ eats for the family featuring Beef Checkoff and Mrs. T’s Pierogies.
For more A-plus Eats for your family
Visit BEEFSHI.com and MrsTsPierogies.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Beef Checkoff and Mrs. T’s Pierogies.
MORE FROM HRS!
- A+ Eats for the Family
- Goodbye Wrinkles!
- 58th Annual East Coast Surfing Championships
- Live Music Friday: The Dharma Initiative
- Share the Love With Casey Subaru