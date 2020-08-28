A+ Eats for the Family

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kids are getting ready to start back with their schooling and while it will be different this year, they still have to eat! Registered Dietician Emily Kyle shares ideas for A+ eats for the family featuring Beef Checkoff and Mrs. T’s Pierogies.

For more A-plus Eats for your family
Visit BEEFSHI.com and MrsTsPierogies.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Beef Checkoff and Mrs. T’s Pierogies.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***