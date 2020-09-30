A Decade of Cancer Treatment Innovation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Proton therapy is the most advanced method of radiation therapy used to destroy cancer cells and the world’s largest free-standing treatment facility is right here in Hampton Roads. The Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and today, we found out more from Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Allan Thornton.

Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute

To learn more, call (757) 251-6800

Or visit HamptonProton.org

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute.

