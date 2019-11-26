“A Christmas Carol” Returns to The Wells Theater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today we met the actors who will bring “Ebenezer Scrooge” and “The Ghost of Christmas Past” to the stage this season for the classic cautionary tale “A Christmas Carol.”

The Virginia Stage Company is also hosting a “Theater for Everyone” performance on December 11, so individuals with all abilities, including sensory sensitivities can experience the show.

Virginia Stage Company’s
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Opens Friday – Runs through December 22
The Historic Wells Theater
108 E. Tazewell Street
Norfolk
(757) 627-1234
VA STAGE.org

