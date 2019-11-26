“A Christmas Carol” Returns to The Wells Theater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today we met the actors who will bring “Ebenezer Scrooge” and “The Ghost of Christmas Past” to the stage this season for the classic cautionary tale “A Christmas Carol.”

The Virginia Stage Company is also hosting a “Theater for Everyone” performance on December 11, so individuals with all abilities, including sensory sensitivities can experience the show.

Virginia Stage Company’s

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Opens Friday – Runs through December 22

The Historic Wells Theater

108 E. Tazewell Street

Norfolk

(757) 627-1234

VA STAGE.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Virginia Stage Company.