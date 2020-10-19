A Bright White Smile!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Show off a brighter smile in minutes with Power Swabs. Lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa shows us how easy it is to get results at home. Check out some amazing before and after photos and listen for special savings running now!

Order by calling 1-800 364-2619 or visit POWERSWABS.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Power Swabs.

More From HRS!