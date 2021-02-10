A Big Step for ‘Good Feet’

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The company known for its outstanding “support” has opened a second Hampton Roads location in Virginia Beach. Today, Good Feet store manager Billy Preston talked about the screening, advice, and products available for anyone looking to reduce pain and increase mobility and quality of life.

The Good Feet Store

Virginia Beach
Now open in Virginia Beach at Hilltop North Shopping Center
Call at (757) 563-1233 or visit GoodFeet.com/VirginiaBeach

Newport News
On the peninsula in Newport News at Jefferson Marketplace
Call (757) 249-7700 or visit GoodFeet.com/NewportNews
Connect on social media @GoodFeetTidewater

