A Better You With Hawaii Blue

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hawaii Blue Medical Aesthetics has been serving customers in its Newport News office, but now, some clients may not have to commute. Owner Dana MacCorquodale announced the opening of a Virginia Beach location and talked about the many services customers can enjoy at the location closest to them!

Hawaii Blue Medical Aesthetics

Now booking!

(757) 707-0256

HawaiiBlueMedicalAesthetics.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hawaii Blue Medical Aesthetics.

More from HRS