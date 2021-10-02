8th Annual Surf For the Cure

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Today is October 1 and that means Breast Cancer Awareness month is underway. Today we learned how one local group is hitting the ramp and surf for a great cause.

The Wahini Surf Club in Virginia Beach is hosting the 8th annual Surf For the Cure which gets underway today. They also have a Surf for the Cure Contest, a 5K, and Sunrise Yoga that will kick off tomorrow morning.

For more information about these and upcoming events, you can visit their website surfforthecure.org.

