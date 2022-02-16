PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lace up your running shoes and get ready to run or walk at your own pace from anywhere! The 757 Freedom Run is going virtual as they honor Black history and pay tribute to those who came before us.

757 Freedom Fest, President and Director, Ebonie Seals shared all the details and future events coming to Hampton Roads.

The original run was scheduled for this Saturday but now you can run anytime within the month of February! Register for the run here and follow 757 Freedom Fest on Facebook and Instagram.