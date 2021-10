PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- The Neon Festival returns to downtown Norfolk, offering a celebration of energy and light in the arts district!

The 6th Annual Neon Festival will kick off on Thursday, October 21 at the Chrysler Museum of Art and on Granby Street in the Neon District on Friday, October 22. Tickets are FREE and you can get more information at neonnfk.com/festival.