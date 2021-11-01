’55 and Better’ Art Expo

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Artwork comes in all shapes and sizes and by all ages too! Right now the “55 & Better” artists have put their work on full display and you have a chance to meet the artists to ask questions about their art! Karen Christy recreation coordinator of senior programs with Chesapeake Parks Recreation and Tourism tells us more about the “55 and Better Show.”

Meet the Artist Reception
Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 1-4 p.m.
At The Portlock at South Norfolk.
Participants can enjoy light refreshments and music while greeting and supporting local
artists. Mondays and Fridays from 1-3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. at the locations
below:
The Portlock at South Norfolk
3815 Bainbridge Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23324
Rokeby Center
1709 Rokeby Avenue, Chesapeake, VA 23325

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter