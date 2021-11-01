’55 and Better’ Art Expo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Artwork comes in all shapes and sizes and by all ages too! Right now the “55 & Better” artists have put their work on full display and you have a chance to meet the artists to ask questions about their art! Karen Christy recreation coordinator of senior programs with Chesapeake Parks Recreation and Tourism tells us more about the “55 and Better Show.”

Meet the Artist Reception

Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 1-4 p.m.

At The Portlock at South Norfolk.

Participants can enjoy light refreshments and music while greeting and supporting local

artists. Mondays and Fridays from 1-3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. at the locations

below:

The Portlock at South Norfolk

3815 Bainbridge Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23324

Rokeby Center

1709 Rokeby Avenue, Chesapeake, VA 23325