’55 and Better’ Art Expo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Artwork comes in all shapes and sizes and by all ages too! Right now the “55 & Better” artists have put their work on full display and you have a chance to meet the artists to ask questions about their art! Karen Christy recreation coordinator of senior programs with Chesapeake Parks Recreation and Tourism tells us more about the “55 and Better Show.”
Meet the Artist Reception
Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 1-4 p.m.
At The Portlock at South Norfolk.
Participants can enjoy light refreshments and music while greeting and supporting local
artists. Mondays and Fridays from 1-3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. at the locations
below:
The Portlock at South Norfolk
3815 Bainbridge Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23324
Rokeby Center
1709 Rokeby Avenue, Chesapeake, VA 23325