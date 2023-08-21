PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From wood carvings and paintings to jewelry, pottery, and much more, the 51st Annual Seawall Art Show has something for everyone! Artist liaison and former president of the Seawall Art Show Board, Earlene Lampman, joins us with everything you need to know about the big event.

51st Annual Seawall Art Show

Aug. 26-27

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Olde Towne Portsmouth on High Street between Crawford and Court Streets

