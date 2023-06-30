PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kick off your 4th of July weekend with a rousing concert by the TRADOC Band! Sergeant Hunter Payne with the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band joined us with the details on the summer season and Friday’s kickoff concert at Fort Monroe.

US Army Training and Doctrine Command Band

50 Years of TRADOC

Friday, June 30th at Fort Monroe

Gets underway at 5:00 p.m. with the Golden Knights parachute team demonstration at 7:30 p.m., followed by the band concert at 8:00 p.m. featuring the 1812 Overture with live cannons!

Free and open to the public!

Check out the TRADOC band’s Facebook page for more on the summer concert series.

