PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will celebrate its 50th Induction Weekend on April 21 and 22.

Executive Director, Will Driscoll joined HRS with the details on the Class of 2023 and how you can take part in all the action.

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

April 21 and 22

It will be held at The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center, 4535 Commerce Street.

For tickets and more information, call (757) 800 – 1555 or visit vasportshof.com.