PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – No shopping for samples, no heavy lifting and no worrying about what to do with the old stuff! Kristie Prince Hale says 50 Floor can makeover your home without disrupting your life.

50 Floor with Kristie Prince Hale

April Special – 60% off materials

Call (877) 50 FLOOR (877) 503-5667

50Floor.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 50 Floor.