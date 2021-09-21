PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September is Hunger Action Month. Making a meaningful difference requires innovation, ideas and participation from volunteers, financial supporters and business leaders. That’s why the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia is hosting its 4th Annual Hunger Summit.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia’s 4th Annual Hunger Summit is Wednesday September 22 from 9 a.m. to Noon and it’s 100 percent virtual.

You can join the conversation on the Foodbank’s Facebook page.. @foodbankSEVA

You can also get in touch by calling (757) 627-6599 or visit FOODBANKONLINE.org