4th Annual Hunger Summit

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September is Hunger Action Month. Making a meaningful difference requires innovation, ideas and participation from volunteers, financial supporters and business leaders. That’s why the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia is hosting its 4th Annual Hunger Summit.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia’s 4th Annual Hunger Summit is Wednesday September 22 from 9 a.m. to Noon and it’s 100 percent virtual.
You can join the conversation on the Foodbank’s Facebook page.. @foodbankSEVA
You can also get in touch by calling (757) 627-6599 or visit FOODBANKONLINE.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter