PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 45th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival is coming up Oct. 5 through Oct. 8! Theresa Earles and Tiny Andrews join us to share everything you need to know about the concerts, amusement rides, fireworks, demolition derby, patriotic displays, and so much more!

Suffolk Festivals, Inc.

45th Annual Suffolk Peanut Fest

October 5-8

Suffolk Executive Airport

757-539-6751

SuffolkPeanutFest.com

