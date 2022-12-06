PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The goal of this annual event is to remember an icon of American History, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and recognize dedicated leaders in our community.

Don’t miss the Urban League of Hampton Roads’ 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards.

The event takes place at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

For more information call (757) 627-0864 or visit ULHR.org. You can also connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Urban League of Hampton Roads.