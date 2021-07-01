37th Annual Independence Day 5K

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Before you head out for the beach or fire up the grill this 4th of July, head to Mount Trashmore to take part in the 37th Annual Independence Day 5K.

Runners will kick off the event at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K, followed by a 1/4 Mile Tot Trot at 8:30 a.m.

If you have yet to register, you can still register through Sunday!

The 37th Annual Independence Day 5K
4441 South Blvd
Virginia Beach

