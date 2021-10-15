2nd Annual CDR Oyster Roast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Did you know there was a way that oysters can help enhance the lives of babies and young kids here in Hampton Roads?

On Halloween, the 2nd annual Child Development Resources Oyster Roast is happening and will benefit hundreds of babies, young children and parents in the greater Williamsburg area.

This event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. To find out more information or to purchase tickets for this great cause, go to cdr.org/oysterroast

