PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Thanksgiving is less then two weeks away and many across Hampton Roads will struggle to put food on the table. You can help by taking part in the 26th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive. Sonja Morrell from 106.9 The Fox and FM 99 joined us with the details.

The 26th annual 106.9 The Fox and FM99 Mayflower Marathon Food Drive

Gets underway next Friday and goes around-the-clock through Sunday, November 20th.

Find out how you can donate at fm99.com or 1069thefox.com