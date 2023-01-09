PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association (HRADA) board member Heath Wynn joined us with all the details about the 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show coming to the Virginia Beach Convention Center this weekend.

2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Virginia Beach Convention Center

For tickets and information go to hamptonroadsautoshow.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association.