2023 ECHL All-Star Classic Coming to Norfolk!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hitting the ice in Norfolk is now adding even more star power. The City of Norfolk and the Norfolk Admirals have been awarded the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic.

What does that mean for the admirals and for the city??? Billy Johnson is the Admirals President and he joined us on the show to catch up on all the excitement that’s coming to Norfolk.

Norfolk Admirals next home games happening at Scope Arena
February 16, 18, and 19.
You can get the schedule, tickets, and more information at www.NorfolkAdmirals.com.
And mark your calendars for next year The All-Star Game is coming to Norfolk January 16, 2023.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Norfolk Admirals.

