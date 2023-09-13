PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A bedazzled bra for a great cause: The 2023 Bra-ha-ha season is here! You can design a bra and take part in this one-of-a-kind fundraising campaign celebrating artistry and battling breast cancer.

There are plenty of events coming up: The Elizabeth City Bra-ha-ha will be held Sept. 30 at Seven Sounds Brewing Co., The awards show and auction will be Friday, Oct. 13, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in Chesapeake, and mark your calendars for the Bra-ha-ha Celebration at Lynnhaven Mall Oct. 28.

Get all the details to participate, donate, or be a sponsor over at Brahaha.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.