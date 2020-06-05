2020 Virtual Harborfest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Just because there is a reason for this season of social distancing, it does not make missing out any easier — but the 44th annual Harborfest will live on in spirit this weekend. Festevents Marketing Director Jordan Lett joined us with all the details.

Virtual Harborfest

Friday through Sunday on Festevents social media platforms.

For more information and a schedule of events visit Festevents.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Festevents.

