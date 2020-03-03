PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now is a great time to think about and make changes in and around your home! You can get all the inspiration and answers to your questions at the 2020 Annual Mid Atlantic Home and Outdoor Living Show. Jeff Bruzzesi from Tidewater Builders Association joined us with the all the details.
2020 Mid Atlantic Home and Outdoor Living Show
Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Virginia Beach Convention Center
For tickets and discounts
go to MIDATLANTICHOMESHOW.com or connect on Facebook @757HomeShow
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Tidewater Builders Association.
