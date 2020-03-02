2020 McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re just a few weeks away from the official start of spring, but are you ready to start telling the story of your garden? This weekend is the 27th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show where you can “dig in” to a good book for plenty of inspiration. McDonald Garden Center’s Mike Westphal joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with details.

McDonald Garden Center’s 27th Annual Outdoor Show
“DIG INTO A GOOD BOOK”
Friday through Sunday
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rain or Shine!

1144 Independence Blvd
Virginia Beach
Check out the full event schedule and more at McDonaldGardenCenter.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.

More from HRS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories