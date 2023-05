PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Committee of 200+ Men is a regional organization that’s guiding, inspiring, and mentoring young men to reach their highest potential. They’re hosting the 25th annual Men Scholars Breakfast Saturday, May 20th at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. To learn more about the breakfast and the organization, visit their website: HR200PlusMen.org.

