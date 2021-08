PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What do you get when you combine wine, women, and fishing? A great time for an even better cause! The 19th Annual Wine, Women, and Fishing ladies-only charity billfish tournament is back in-person this year. Linda Church shares the significance of this fundraiser on today’s Community Connection.

Wine, Women, and Fishing Tournament

Registration is Saturday, August, 14 and Sunday, August 15 fishing lines drop in the water at 8:30 a.m. kicking off the full day of fun!