19th Amendment Changes History; Presents Obstacles for Those Determined to Vote

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- The women's suffrage movement was a national movement that had strong support here in Hampton Roads. In 1910, a group of women formed the Norfolk Equal Suffrage League. Pauline Adams, led the movement and was named president, but she was far from alone in this struggle. Local historian Shannon Stafford tells us more from historic Elmwood Cemetery.

Shannon Stafford will lead a tour to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the women of Norfolk who dedicated their lives for all women in the United States to enjoy the right to vote.

The event begins Friday, August 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery located at 238 E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk. Hosted by Norfolk Society for Cemetery Conservation and Norfolk Recreation, Parks & Open Space.