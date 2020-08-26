19th Amendment Changes History; Presents Obstacles for Those Determined to Vote

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You would expect that the female voter turnout would have been very strong in the election of 1920, but it wasn’t. Even after winning the right to vote, the act of actually casting a ballot was still an uphill battle for the average woman. Ancestry.com Certified Genealogist Kelly McMahon-Willette once again lends her time and talents as a document detective to answer the question, where were the women?

