PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Don’t miss your chance to see the biggest motorsports event in Hampton Roads this Saturday, the 14th annual Hampton Heat!

Vaughan Crittenden, General Manager of Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway, gives us all the details.

To get tickets or more information, visit their website, or connect on Facebook and Twitter.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway.