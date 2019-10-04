Breaking News
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The weather this weekend is perfect for the beach, so why not make your Sunday beach day really count at the 12th Annual JT Walk and Beach Party.

Find out more from Andrew Bagby and Justin Beale from the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.

12th Annual JT Walk & Beach Party
Hosted by the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation
This Sunday at Neptune’s Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Registration Begins at 9 a.m.. Walk begins at 10:15 and the beach party starts at 11 a.m. with Country star, Rodney Atkins.

It all benefits ALS research and support programs right here in Hampton Roads.

There’s still time to register.. visit JT Walk.org. And connect on social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.

