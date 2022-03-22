PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been 12 years since the passing of the Affordable Care Act. Now millions of Americans have health coverage through the ACA. Celebrate Healthcare will mark the anniversary Wednesday, March 23rd with two big events. Celebrate Healthcare president Gaylene Kanoyton joined HRS with the details.

Celebrate Healthcare

March 23rd events:

Women’s Herstory Month Health fair is from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton

The 12th ACA Anniversary celebration is from 6:00 PM to 9:00 pm at Bowmans Soul n The Wall in Hampton

For more information, get in touch with the folks at Celebrate Healthcare:

(757) 287 0277

celebratehealthcare.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Celebrate Healthcare.