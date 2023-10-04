PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and one local group is hitting the waves and surfing for a great cause. The Coastal Edge Surf For The Cure is this weekend. Coastal Edge owner D. Nachnani along with Heather Lakhani and pro surfer Wes Laine joined HRS with all the details.

Coastal Edge Surf For The Cure

This weekend!

Most events are happening Friday at Coastal Edge on 21st Street in Virginia Beach.

You can watch the surfing contest Saturday at the 1st Street Jetty

For more information or to become a volunteer call 757-422-4640 or visit surfforthecure.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Coastal Edge.