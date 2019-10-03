$1.1 Million Education Investment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Schools in Hampton Roads have to fight for every dollar they receive, and it was a cause for celebration when Norfolk Public Schools received a $1.1 million dollar grant to help fund a technical training program. It’s all thanks to our guest, local restaurateur Hu Odom, Golden Corral franchisee and president and founder of Both Inc. Hu Odom joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with details about the ProStart program.
Pop Quiz Link
Pop Quiz Trivia
Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW! To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.