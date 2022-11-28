WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 are partnering with the United Way to support the ‘Hope & Healing Fund.’

Following the tragic Walmart shooting in Chesapeake on November 22, 2022, this fund was created to support the hope and healing of the broader community impacted by this tragedy. One hundred percent of the donations received will go into the fund and United Way will not take a percentage for administration or processing.

This is not a victims’ fund as those needs are being met by other parties. The funds will be used to foster hope and healing for the broader community of families and individuals impacted by this tragedy. Solutions will center on mental health and violence prevention in collaboration with our partners. United Way is meeting with a variety of community leaders and partners to discuss the current response, identify unmet needs and work toward a collaborative action plan based on feedback from the community.

For more information, and to make a gift to the Hope & Healing Fund, visit the link below, or text CHESAPEAKE to 41444.