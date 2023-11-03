(WHNT) — While enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, it’s tough not to share table scraps with our four-footed family members. But some traditional Thanksgiving dishes can be dangerous for dogs and cats.

According to an American Kennel Club report, veterinarians tend to see an increase in patients on Thanksgiving due to dogs and cats being fed unsafe human foods, which can be unhealthy or even toxic.

While some holiday food is actually OK for pets if given correctly, some can be quite hazardous. Bones are particularly tempting because they seem like a no-brainer for dogs especially.

However, the American Veterinary Medical Association recommends keeping turkey bones away from your animals as they can cause damage to your pet’s digestive tract.

Here are some foods that are safe and unsafe for your furry friends:

What is safe?

Sweet potatoes with no added ingredients

Potatoes, only boiled or baked with no butter, sour cream, salt or pepper

Apples, but without the core or any seeds

Turkey meat with no bones, skin or fat

Green beans with no added ingredients

Plain peas are OK, but creamed peas should be avoided

Pumpkin, but not the pre-spiced pie mix

Dessert (such as frozen yogurt) is an option, but none with artificial sweeteners like xylitol

What is unsafe?

If your pet gets into something it shouldn’t, seek help right away. In the event of an emergency, contact the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 or your local after-hours vet.