USPS seeking needy families for annual Operation Santa campaign

(WAVY) — People are getting into the holiday spirit. For some, that means sending a gift to a complete stranger.

The United States Postal Service has launched its annual Operation Santa online, which accepts children’s and families’ wish lists for Santa Claus and then pairs them with volunteer gift-buyers.

Volunteers can register on the USPS website, choose a letter and send that child or family member what they asked for anonymously.

So far, all of the letters have been answered, meaning the postal service wants more people in need to send their wish lists to Santa.

Those who want to adopt a letter and fill a Christmas need for a needy family can sign up at USPSOperationSanta.com.