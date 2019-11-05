Norfolk Botanical Gardens announces dates for ninth-annual Million Bulb Walk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Botanical Gardens has announced the dates for their signature “Million Bulb Walk.”

According to a press release, opening night will be Friday from 4-9 p.m. at the Botanical Gardens, 6700 Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk.

Closing night will be Dec. 14.

Last year, nearly 49,000 guests kicked off the holiday season by experiencing the Million Bulb Walk.

During the event, all active-duty military and veterans will receive a $2 discount on nightly tickets.

The event route is about one mile long and accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and mobility assistance devices.

The Botanical Gardens’ second event “Dominion Energy Garden of Lights” begins Dec. 15. The event is a drive-through experience.

