Labor Day 2019: Area closings, schedule changes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Labor Day is a national, public holiday celebrated every year on the first Monday of September.

Here’s a list* of city and county governments and services that are closed and/or have adjusted schedules for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2:

NORFOLK

The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including City Hall and all libraries, will close in observance of Labor Day. The closures include the Norfolk Courthouse, offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and the City Treasurer. Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The outdoor pools at the Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center and Chesterfield Recreation Center will open from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. on Labor Day. Outdoor swimming pools and splash pads will close for the season on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and beach lifeguards will go off duty. All other recreation facilities, including indoor swimming pools, will close on Labor Day.

All Norfolk Public Library locations will close on Labor Day and reopen on Tuesday. Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will close for the holiday and reopen on Tuesday as well.

Requests for bulk waste collection on Tuesday, Sept. 3 must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. To schedule bulk waste collection, call the Norfolk Cares Center at 757-664-6510 or fill out a request online and click on the Request Tracker.

WILLIAMSBURG

City offices will be closed for the Labor Day holiday. This includes all offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street. The Quarterpath Recreation Center is closed for maintenance and will remain so through early September.

All City parks will be open including Waller Mill Park and all recreation/water activities.

Garbage Collection: Delayed one day. Regularly scheduled Monday collection will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and regularly scheduled Tuesday collection will be picked up Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Recycling Collection: There is no recycling collection this week.

Water Emergencies: After hours, weekends and holidays, call 757-220-2331.

If you need to pay a City bill when the offices are closed, there is a 24-hour bill payment drop box located on the front of the Municipal Building, 401 Lafayette Street for City transactions. Payments made on Monday, Sept. 2 will not be posted until Tuesday, Sept. 3. You can also pay City bills online.

*Note: This will continue to be updated as information becomes available.