Hampton Roads closures, schedule changes for 4th of July 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Many cities, county offices and organizations are closing in observance of Independence Day on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Here is the list of changes in your city or county:

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, libraries, and community centers will be closed on Thursday and Friday, July 4 and 5, 2019. The Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both days.

Trash and recycling collections will be moved back one day during the holiday week. Thursday, July 4 collections will be made on Friday, July 5 and Friday, July 5 collections will be made on Saturday, July 6.

All Hampton city offices, schools, libraries and social services will be closed on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5.

No regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection Thursday, July 4. Thursday collections will be made Wednesday, July 3.

Newport News

All Newport News city offices and libraries will be closed on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5.

No garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections will take place on Thursday, July 4. Thursday’s collections will take place on Monday, July 8, and all regularly scheduled collections for the week of July 8 will be delayed one day.

Norfolk

Norfolk’s government offices, which includes City Hall, will be closed on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse are also closed both days.

All neighborhood libraries, the Slover Library, and recreation centers are closed July 4 and July 5. Outdoor pools are closed on July 4 and will reopen on July 5 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Beach lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. both days.

Trash and recycling collection on Thursday, July 4 is rescheduled to Saturday, July 6. The city will also collect bulk waste on Saturday. Friday, July 5 trash and recycling collection will take place as usual.

The municipal offices of the City of Portsmouth, including libraries, and recreation centers, will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Thursday, July 4, and Friday, July 5.

There will be no garbage, bulk, or recycling collections on Thursday, July 4. Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday, July 3.

All recreation centers and summer camp sites will be closed on July 4 and July 5.

Suffolk City offices will be closed Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5. Normal operations will resume Monday, July 8 at 8:30 a.m.

There will be no trash or recycling collection on Thursday, July 4. Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash on a one-day delay with Thursday’s trash routes on Friday and Friday’s trash routes on Saturday. TFC Recycling will also run on a one-day delay with Thursday’s routes on Friday and Friday’s routes on Saturday.

All Suffolk libraries will be closed on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 and will resume regular operating hours on Saturday, July 6 starting at 10 a.m.

Virginia Beach

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be CLOSED on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in observance of the holiday.

​All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administrative offices

Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum

Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney will be closed Thursday and Friday, July 4 & 5

The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

The Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices are closed Thursday and Friday, July 4 & 5

Tidewater Community College – City of Virginia Beach Joint Use Library

Virginia Beach City Landfill and Resource Recovery ​​Center

Virginia Beach community recreation centers

Virginia Beach Public Health Department

Virginia Beach Public Libraries

Virginia Beach city parks will be open Thursday, July 4 from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Click here for a list of other facilities that will be open on July 4.

Isle of Wight County

All Isle of Wight County offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5.

In addition to local closures, all state offices, including the offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and the City Treasurer, Circuit, General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations courts will also close for the holiday.

Williamsburg

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following government offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Williamsburg:

All offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street;

Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue;

Quarterpath Recreation Center;

Both branches of the Williamsburg Regional Library.

Garbage & Recycling Schedule Adjustments:

Garbage and recycling will be collected as scheduled on July 1 and 2. This begins the new recycling contract and recycling will be picked-up on the same day as garbage collection (use the new gray and tan cart).

City Parks: