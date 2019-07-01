Hampton Roads 2019 4th of July events and firework displays

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Cities and counties across Hampton Roads and the surrounding regions are celebrating Independence Day this year in remembrance of the founding of our country.

Here is information on the 4th of July ceremonies and events in your area:

When: Wednesday, July 3 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Chesapeake City Park, 900 City Park Drive

This event is free and open to the public. $5 on site parking. Celebrate America’s Birthday with the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, providing stirring patriotic sounds. Following the concert, fireworks by Pyrotechnico will illuminate the dark sky after sunset.

Schedule:

5 p.m. – Event parking opens. Music, activities.

7:50 p.m. – Presenting of the Colors – National Anthem

8 p.m. – U.S. Fleet Forces Band Concert

9:15 p.m. – Fireworks

When: Thursday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Lakeside Park, 1441 Bainbridge Blvd

This event will feature a parade, entertainment, food, games and paddle boat rides. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. with a picnic following from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free to the public.

When: Thursday, July 4 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: The Towne Place at Greenbrier, 725 Eden Way

BJ Griffin & the Galaxy Groove (Pop, Funk, Soul, R&B) will be performing in the grassy area near the center’s gazebo.

When: Thursday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

Where: Fort Monroe

Celebrate Independence Day at Fort Monroe. This annual ceremony is in partnership with the Fort Monroe Authority, Casemate Museum, and James Monroe Memorial Foundation.

When: Friday, July 5 from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Monroe

This traditional Fort Monroe event includes live music, food vendors, family-friendly activities and a spectacular fireworks. The USAF Heritage of America Blue Aces Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. North Beach will be closed to the public and no viewing will be allowed from atop the Fort or from the Mercury Blvd. bridge.

When: July 3 and July 4

Where: Clontz Park in Smithfield on Wednesday and Windsor High School in Windsor on Thursday.

Both shows are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.

When: Thursday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Afton Parkway

Celebrate the 4th of July beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the Children’s Bike Parade units. At 9:30 a.m., a fire engine will lead the parade to Afton Square. The flag-raising in Afton Square begins at 10 a.m. with patriotic music and speeches. Refreshments provided by the VFW & DAV.

When: Thursday, July 4 from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: High Street Landing

Featuring the Tidewater Concert Band playing a set of patriotic music. Fireworks start at the close of the concert at 9:30 p.m.

** CANCELLED ON JULY 4 DUE TO WEATHER **

When: The fireworks have been rescheduled for July 5 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: 50 26th Street

When: Thursday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Virginia Living Museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris

The Virginia Living Museum will have a laser-lights-and-music celebration of America in the Abbitt Planetarium. “Spirit of America” mixes patriotic music with America-inspired rock & roll and songs that have defined American music. Shows will be at 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Tickets are $6.

When: Thursday, July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Town Point Park – Downtown Norfolk Waterfront, Waterside Drive

Free and open to the public. Relax on the lawn and enjoy the live entertainment, then watch as the sky lights up with the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

When: Thursday, July 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 820 Colonial Avenue

A silent movie double-feature starring comedian Buster Keaton with Stephen Z, Cook On The Mighty Organ.

When: Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Ocean View Beach Park

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. Summer brings the return of the popular Friday after-work Ocean View event series begins Friday, July 5 with the Shore Thing Concert and Independence Day Celebration and runs every Friday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through August 23.

When: Thursday, July 4 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina, 110 East Constance Road

Suffolk, VA 23434

Enjoy the Stars and Stripes Spectacular, as the skies of Suffolk light up with the firework show over the Nansemond River at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina. The park will open at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment, children’s activities, local merchandise vendors and food choices available. The firework show will begin at 9 p.m. Music will be provided. There will be free shuttles from the First Baptist Church, Godwin Courts, and City Hall parking lots beginning at 5:15 p.m.

When: Thursday, July 4 from 4 to 10 p.m.

Where: Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Drive

Celebrate America’s independence with live music, delicious foods, and of course, booming fireworks. Admission is free; limited onsite parking is $10. Food and drinks available for purchase.

When: July 4

Where: On the beach at 24th Street, 17th Street Park and 31st Street Park

Visitors and residents of Virginia Beach will be treated to a “star-spangled” salute to this great country at the Stars & Stripes Explosion on July 4! All concerts and the fireworks show are free and open to the public.

Schedule:

17th Street Park

7 p.m. – 10 p.m., Chester B’s Motown Review

24th Street Stage

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Red, White & Boom! with Tidewater Winds

31st Street Park

7 p.m. – 11 p.m., The Deloreans

FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m.

When: Cancelled

Colonial Williamsburg said in a tweet the show — which had been scheduled for July 4 from 9 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. — was cancelled.

We are sorry to share that due to National Weather Service's thunderstorm prediction, fireworks are canceled. Please take precautions and be patient with each other as you leave the area. — ColonialWilliamsburg (@colonialwmsburg) July 5, 2019

When: Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday July 4 during park hours

Where: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

On July 3, there will be performances by the Blue Aces at Il Teatro Di San Marco and a two-day patriotic firework extravaganza Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

When: Thursday, July 4

Where: 331 Water Street

8 a.m. – 8K & 5K run/walk – York High School

9 a.m. – Parade on Water and Main Streets

1 p.m. – Family games & activities at Riverwalk Landing

4 p.m. – Event parking opens at Cook Rd. and Ballard St.

7 p.m. – Bell Ringing Ceremony at Riverwalk Landing Stage

8 p.m. – Super Jazz Band Concert at Riverwalk Landing Stage

9:15 p.m. – Fireworks display over the York River

North Carolina

When: Thursday, July 4

Where: Whalehead in Historic Corolla

What better way to celebrate America’s independence than with free live music and a spectacular fireworks show on the northern Outer Banks! The 27th Annual Independence Day Celebration in Corolla offers an afternoon of fun family activities at Historic Corolla Park. The event features food vendors, an 80’s themed dance contest, a corn-hole tournament, watermelon eating contest, and children’s games. Admission and parking are free. The fireworks display will begin at dusk.

When: Thursday July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 508 South Water Street, Elizabeth City

The celebration will include music by DJ Taz, dancing, bounce houses, activity inflatables, miniature golf, splash pad, kiddie carousel, trackless train, photo booth, corn hole, cold drinks and food. The fireworks show will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Rain date for the fireworks is July 5 at 9 p.m.

Eastern Shore

When: Thursday, July 4, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: Bay Avenue to Mason Avenue in Cape Charles

Cape Charles 4th of July festivities are celebrated each year with craft and food vendors set up all day on Bay Avenue. A very festive parade from Bay Avenue to Mason Avenue takes place in the morning. Games and contests are scheduled throughout the day. Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after dark at the beach and harbor.

Anything we missed? Let us know by emailing webdesk@wavy.com .